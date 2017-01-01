Find Your Best Place to Live
8 Best Cities for Holiday Lights and Decorations
Let's just put it this way: Clark Griswold would highly consider moving after seeing these displays.
Best Places to Fulfill Your New Year's Resolutions
Whether you've vowed to exercise more or spend less, these cities will help you keep your resolutions.
Best Cities for Year-Round Sunshine
Tired of the cold and/or rain? We've got the places for you.
How to Make Your Next Move Cheap, Easy and (Almost) Stress-free
Some hard-learned lessons from a serial mover.
Americans Are Moving at Historically Low Rates, Census Bureau Finds
We speak with David Clark, professor of economics at Marquette University, to ask the all-important question: Why?
Our Latest Rankings
Housing and Real Estate
What to Know When Downsizing Your Home
Know when you're ready, what to do and what to expect when it comes to relocating to a smaller space
3 Common Mistakes Millennials Make When Buying a Home
Are you guilty of any of these?
Community
How to Help Your Teen Handle the Emotional Challenges of Moving
It may not be easy, we know, but these pointers should at least make it easier.
6 Reasons You Should Worry More About Local Politics Than National Politics
Author Melody Warnick explains why, during these times of national politics, we should instead turn our focus towards what's happening locally.
Most Charitable Cities in the U.S.
Annual list ranks the 30 most charitable U.S. cities.
Food & Drink
Arts & Entertainment
9 Things to Do in Indiana
Children’s Museum, Abe’s boyhood home are among several hotspots
10 Things to Do in Colorado Springs
Let's put it this way: Plenty of outdoor options bathed in scenic beauty.
Business & Economy
5 Towns Behind the Booze You're Drinking This Holiday Season
More specifically, the big five: rum, whiskey, vodka, tequila and gin.
Cities Where Freelancers Can Thrive
Whether it’s a side hustle or full-time self-employment, independent workers of a variety of industries make up a significant portion of today’s workforce.
The Key to a Happy Commute Isn't What We Think It Is
Trend analyst Matt Carmichael weighs in on the results from a study out of McGill University's School of Urban Planning.